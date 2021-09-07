Daniel M. Hancock Sells 574 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel M. Hancock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50.

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at $1,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 108,830.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

