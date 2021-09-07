Time New Bank 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00150801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.43 or 0.00738553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00044223 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

