$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.52. Crocs posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.28. 1,568,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.71.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

