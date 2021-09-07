Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $101,579.76.
NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 288,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,190. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.