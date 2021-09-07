Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SPAR Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $101,579.76.

NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 288,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,190. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SPAR Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPAR Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.