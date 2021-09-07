Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $98.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE PBH traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $55.71. 232,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,802. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

