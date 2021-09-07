Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Vijay Mayadas Sells 1,735 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vijay Mayadas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06.

BR traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.78. 321,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

