Tokenomy Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.82 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $635,317.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00150801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.43 or 0.00738553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00044223 BTC.

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

