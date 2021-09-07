Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Weise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.70. 306,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,523. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -311.26 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist dropped their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

