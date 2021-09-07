Stratec (ETR:SBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $145.00

Shares of Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €145.00 ($170.59) and last traded at €142.20 ($167.29), with a volume of 3328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €143.20 ($168.47).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Stratec in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €127.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.60.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

