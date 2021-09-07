Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

