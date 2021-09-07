Insider Selling: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Vice Chairman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Anthony Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $954,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:PACK traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 242,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,020. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 175.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 47,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 169.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 556,624 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 69.5% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 601,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 246,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 518.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after buying an additional 686,460 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

