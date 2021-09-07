Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $1,670,117.94 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $1,670,117.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $506,019.97.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $946,088.88.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. 618,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,831. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after buying an additional 620,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

