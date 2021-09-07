Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $1,670,117.94 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $1,670,117.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $506,019.97.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $946,088.88.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. 618,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,831. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after buying an additional 620,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.
ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
