Crescent Park Management, L.P. Acquires 500,000 Shares of Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Stock

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Crescent Park Management, L.P. purchased 19,395 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $200,156.40.

Shares of NYSE:GNPK traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,276. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNPK. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,557,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,720,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $426,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Park Acquisition

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

