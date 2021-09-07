Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post sales of $187.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.60 million and the highest is $189.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $193.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $747.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $755.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $769.50 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $794.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 350,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 752,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after acquiring an additional 306,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 257,525 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 236,273 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 208,964 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

