Henry Schuck Sells 386,020 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 386,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $23,933,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $23,880,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $157,810,336.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $179,943,485.25.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82.

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $18,016,000.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,908,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,377. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 288.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZI. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.