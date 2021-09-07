Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,364 shares of company stock worth $4,934,679 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $118,446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after buying an additional 887,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $15.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. 2,834,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,583.52 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.