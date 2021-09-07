Vortex Defi Market Cap Tops $60,486.82 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $60,486.82 and approximately $9,496.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

