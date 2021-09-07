UniLayer Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $18.26 million and $9.78 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00148779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.44 or 0.00743073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044422 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

