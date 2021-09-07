Frontier (FRONT) Price Hits $1.58 on Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Frontier has a market cap of $72.87 million and approximately $277.32 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00148779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.44 or 0.00743073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044422 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

