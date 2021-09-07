SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,436.98

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $40,436.98 and approximately $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,508,375 coins and its circulating supply is 10,394,379 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

