Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.24. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,588. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

