-$0.48 EPS Expected for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

A number of research firms recently commented on GOEV. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Canoo in the first quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $73,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $90,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOEV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,240. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.23. Canoo has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

