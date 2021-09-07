Brokerages Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVE. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 5,740,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,643,647. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.