Tripio (TRIO) Hits Market Cap of $3.24 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $476,533.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00150720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00741881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044282 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

