FlypMe (FYP) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $968,809.52 and approximately $2,432.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

