World Fuel Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

INT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 435,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in World Fuel Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of World Fuel Services worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

