Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.16. Olin reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,115%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. 1,052,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Olin has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.17, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

