Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.32. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

MRVI traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.77. 821,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,417. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

