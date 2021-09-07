Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report sales of $15.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $4.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 264.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $57.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 130,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.