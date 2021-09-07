-$0.73 EPS Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.59). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 284.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 83,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,950. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 591,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.