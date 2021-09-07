$187.75 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce $187.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $193.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $747.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $755.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $769.50 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $794.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 977.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

