Crowns (CWS) Price Hits $6.96 on Top Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.96 or 0.00014847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $2.06 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00150720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00741881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,129,420 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CWSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.