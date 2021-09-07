Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $32.68 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00016543 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.54 or 0.00451160 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.