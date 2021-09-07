$0.74 EPS Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.15. 130,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,943. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after buying an additional 498,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

