Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:SRT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 25,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. StarTek has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in StarTek by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StarTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StarTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in StarTek by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.