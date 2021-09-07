Analysts Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report sales of $7.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.78 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $28.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $29.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.93 million, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $36.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 22NW LP bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.47. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.