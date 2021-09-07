Everest 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $469,646.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Everest has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $28.62 million and approximately $469,646.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00129524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00180047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.88 or 0.07150339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.06 or 0.99945495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00884195 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

