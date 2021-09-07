Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $665.62

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $665.62 and last traded at $653.00, with a volume of 1816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $638.63.

KYCCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.69. The company has a market cap of $158.37 billion and a PE ratio of 85.61.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

