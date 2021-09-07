CryptEx (CRX) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.60 or 0.00029196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $76,176.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,503.16 or 0.99797621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00065078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007485 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.