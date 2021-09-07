Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.95

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 224299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.