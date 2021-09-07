The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.02

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 7242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.