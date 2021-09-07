WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 966,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

