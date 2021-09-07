Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post sales of $3.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $11.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.65 million, with estimates ranging from $24.29 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEEM shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beam Global by 376.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Beam Global by 36.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 112,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,711. The company has a market cap of $196.89 million and a P/E ratio of -34.80. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

