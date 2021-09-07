$764.14 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report $764.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $596.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $899.48 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $198.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 285.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 435,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 203,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,913.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,095,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 156,978 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,202,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,874. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.39.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.