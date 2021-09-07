$11.05 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce $11.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $11.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $48.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $50.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $50.55 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $52.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGMS. Truist increased their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 66,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

