BOLT (BOLT) Market Cap Reaches $6.82 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, BOLT has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $6.82 million and $175,792.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00146900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00733284 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

