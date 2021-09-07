Typhoon Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $48,490.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $565,925.55 and approximately $48,490.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00128869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00178363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.73 or 0.07168550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,358.15 or 0.99774194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.88 or 0.00880019 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

