The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. The Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,252,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

TBBK traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. 288,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.45.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

