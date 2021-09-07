Aurox (URUS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for $23.80 or 0.00051415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aurox has traded 98.6% higher against the dollar. Aurox has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00146736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.00730820 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

