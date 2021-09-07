Emercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $71,030.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,026,102 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

